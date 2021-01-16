Staff Sgt. Kyle Brooks, assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, poses for a photo during high speed sync photography training in front of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft, Jan. 16, 2021, near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2021 12:55
|Photo ID:
|6484419
|VIRIN:
|210116-Z-EY983-1058
|Resolution:
|4912x7360
|Size:
|5.45 MB
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, High Speed Sync Photography Training [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
