Hotel Company Crucible

Recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion attempt to overcome an obstacle on the obstacle course portion of the Crucible Jan. 14, 2020 at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. The Crucible is recruit training’s 54-hour culminating event that involves food and sleep deprivation and the completion of myriad events for recruits to complete in order to claim the title United States Marine.







(U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Tyler Hlavac)

