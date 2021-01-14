Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hotel Company Crucible

    UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Tyler Hlavac 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    A recruit with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion attempts to overcome an obstacle on the obstacle course portion of the Crucible Jan. 14, 2020 at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. The Crucible is recruit training's 54-hour culminating event that involves food and sleep deprivation and the completion of myriad events for recruits to complete in order to claim the title United States Marine.



    (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Tyler Hlavac)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    VIRIN: 210114-M-ZL728-0011
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hotel Company Crucible [Image 14 of 14], by GySgt Tyler Hlavac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

