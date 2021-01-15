Fire Controlman 2nd Class Daniel Denayer, from San Clemente, Calif., climbs down a pilot ladder from the flight deck during a visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2021 00:56
|Photo ID:
|6484179
|VIRIN:
|210115-N-WI365-2081
|Resolution:
|6128x4377
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Sailors conduct VBSS Drill aboard John S. McCain [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Markus Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT