Sailors conduct VBSS Drill aboard John S. McCain

Lt. j.g. Sam Hooper, from Andrews, Texas, mans a pilot ladder in a rigid hull inflatable boat during a visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda)

Date Taken: 01.15.2021
Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA