John S. McCain conducts RAS with USNS Alan Sheppard

Sailors man the rails on the foc’s’le aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) as the ship makes its approach towards the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3) prior to a replenishment-at-sea. McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda)

Date Taken: 01.15.2021 Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA