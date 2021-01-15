Sailors man the rails on the foc’s’le aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) as the ship makes its approach towards the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3) prior to a replenishment-at-sea. McCain is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2021 00:15
|Photo ID:
|6484166
|VIRIN:
|210115-N-WI365-1032
|Resolution:
|5833x4166
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|3
This work, John S. McCain conducts RAS with USNS Alan Sheppard [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Markus Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT