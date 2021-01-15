Director of the Air National Guard Meets with Key Leaders

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Dawne Deskins, deputy director, Air National Guard, meets with U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Mark Maldonado, commander, District of Columbia Air National Guard, and other senior leaders at the D.C. Armory in Washington, D.C. Jan. 15, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington, D.C. to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Erica Jaros)

