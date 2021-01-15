Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Director of the Air National Guard Meets with Key Leaders [Image 1 of 9]

    Director of the Air National Guard Meets with Key Leaders

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Erica Jaros 

    715th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Dawne Deskins, deputy director, Air National Guard, meets with U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Mark Maldonado, commander, District of Columbia Air National Guard, and other senior leaders at the D.C. Armory in Washington, D.C. Jan. 15, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington, D.C. to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Erica Jaros)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Director of the Air National Guard Meets with Key Leaders [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Erica Jaros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

