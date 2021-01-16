Air Force Chief of Staff visits Soldiers, Airmen in Washington, D.C.

Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Air Force chief of staff, and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass greet Virginia National Guard Soliders assigned to the 429th Brigade Support Battalion near the U.S. Capitol Jan. 16, 2021, in Washington, D.C. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham)

