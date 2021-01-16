Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Chief of Staff visits Soldiers, Airmen in Washington, D.C.

    Air Force Chief of Staff visits Soldiers, Airmen in Washington, D.C.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Force Headquarters - Virginia National Guard

    Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Air Force chief of staff, and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass greet Virginia National Guard Soliders assigned to the 429th Brigade Support Battalion near the U.S. Capitol Jan. 16, 2021, in Washington, D.C. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2021
    Date Posted: 01.16.2021 18:06
    Photo ID: 6483984
    VIRIN: 210116-Z-PZ006-2045
    Resolution: 7112x4741
    Size: 842.46 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Virginia
    National Guard
    CAPDC21

