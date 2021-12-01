210112-N-RG171-0034 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 12, 2021) Cmdr. Kurt Astroth, executive officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75), watches as Sailors are lowered in a rigid-hull inflatable boat during a personnel transfer aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75), Jan. 12, 2020. Donald Cook, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 11th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Will Hardy/Released)

