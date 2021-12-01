210112-N-RG171-0042 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 12, 2021) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) ride in a rigid-hull inflatable boat to conduct a personnel transfer, Jan. 12, 2020. Donald Cook, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 11th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Will Hardy/Released)

