    210112-N-RG171-0029 [Image 6 of 8]

    210112-N-RG171-0029

    UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Donald Cook (DDG 75)

    210112-N-RG171-0029 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 12, 2021) Sailors from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) are lowered in a rigid-hull inflatable boat during a personnel transfer, Jan. 12, 2020. Donald Cook, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 11th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Will Hardy/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.16.2021 15:15
    Location: US
    RHIB"
    Donald Cook
    "Navy
    Boat Deck
    PAXFER

