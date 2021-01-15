Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remember Your Oath [Image 3 of 3]

    Remember Your Oath

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brian Bolin Jr. 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Anthony J. Loftus, Sgt. Maj. of 6th Marine Regiment (Reg.), 2d Marine Division, briefs his Marines and Sailors on the appropriate political conduct at Marine Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Jan. 15, 2021. The Marines and Sailors of 6th Reg. are visiting MCAGCC as part of Integrated Training Exercise 1-21. U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jeffrey R. Kenny, commanding officer of 6th Reg., reminded his Marines and Sailors that they took an oath to support, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States and regardless of their own personal views, they are under the command of the president of the United States, whoever that may be. Kenny also reminded the Marines and Sailors under his charge to acknowledge the accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as Martin Luther King Jr. Day approaches. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brian Bolin Jr.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Remember Your Oath [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Brian Bolin Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

