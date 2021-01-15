Remember Your Oath

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jeffrey R. Kenny, commanding officer of 6th Marine Regiment (Reg.), 2d Marine Division, briefs his Marines and Sailors on the appropriate political conduct at Marine Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Jan. 15, 2021. The Marines and sailors of 6th Reg. are visiting MCAGCC as part of Integrated Training Exercise 1-21. Kenny reminded his Marines and Sailors that they took an oath to support, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States and regardless of their own personal views, they are under the command of the president of the United States, whoever that may be. Kenny also reminded the Marines and Sailors under his charge to acknowledge the accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as Martin Luther King Jr. Day approaches. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brian Bolin Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2021 Date Posted: 01.16.2021 Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US