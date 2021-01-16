Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    R.I. National Guard answers the call for support in Washington, D.C. [Image 5 of 5]

    R.I. National Guard answers the call for support in Washington, D.C.

    RI, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Deirdre Salvas 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Rhode Island National Guard

    Rhode Island Air National Guard members assemble ahead of the 59th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 16, 2021, in North Kingstown, Rhode Island. The Airmen will augment civil authorities in Washington, D.C. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Deirdre Salvas)

    Air National Guard
    Rhode Island National Guard
    Inauguration
    59th Presidential Inauguration

