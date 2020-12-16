The Chief of Staff of the Army, General James C. McConville and Sergeant Major of the Army, Michael A. Grinston, visited the Engineers of Task Force Iron Castle. During their visit, Engineers had the unique opportunity of a Q&A session with the senior leaders, and were recognized and awarded coins of excellence for their hard work in theater.

