Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Chief of Staff of the Army, General James C. McConville and Sergeant Major of the Army, Michael A. Grinston, visited the Engineers of Task Force Iron Castle. [Image 1 of 4]

    The Chief of Staff of the Army, General James C. McConville and Sergeant Major of the Army, Michael A. Grinston, visited the Engineers of Task Force Iron Castle.

    KUWAIT

    12.16.2020

    Photo by Spc. ALEXIA BOLING 

    16th Engineer Brigade Public Affairs

    The Chief of Staff of the Army, General James C. McConville and Sergeant Major of the Army, Michael A. Grinston, visited the Engineers of Task Force Iron Castle. During their visit, Engineers had the unique opportunity of a Q&A session with the senior leaders, and were recognized and awarded coins of excellence for their hard work in theater.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2020
    Date Posted: 01.16.2021 05:57
    Photo ID: 6483712
    VIRIN: 201216-A-IO915-0001
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 334.87 KB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Chief of Staff of the Army, General James C. McConville and Sergeant Major of the Army, Michael A. Grinston, visited the Engineers of Task Force Iron Castle. [Image 4 of 4], by SPC ALEXIA BOLING, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Chief of Staff of the Army, General James C. McConville and Sergeant Major of the Army, Michael A. Grinston, visited the Engineers of Task Force Iron Castle.
    The Chief of Staff of the Army, General James C. McConville and Sergeant Major of the Army, Michael A. Grinston, visited the Engineers of Task Force Iron Castle.
    The Chief of Staff of the Army, General James C. McConville and Sergeant Major of the Army, Michael A. Grinston, visited the Engineers of Task Force Iron Castle.
    The Chief of Staff of the Army, General James C. McConville and Sergeant Major of the Army, Michael A. Grinston, visited the Engineers of Task Force Iron Castle.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Task Force Spartan
    Ohio National Guard
    16th Engineer Brigade
    Sergeant Major of the Army
    Chief of Staff of the Army
    Task Force Iron Castle

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT