210115-N-UM706-1016 OKINAWA, Japan (January 15, 2021) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Brandon Hamblin, from Seoul, Korea, tests for positive shortages onboard amphibious landing dock USS Ashland (LSD 48). Ashland, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, serving as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Madysson Anne Ritter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2021 Date Posted: 01.16.2021 05:20 Photo ID: 6483703 VIRIN: 210115-N-UM706-1016 Resolution: 5344x3563 Size: 2.6 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ashland Sailor Conducts Maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Madysson Ritter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.