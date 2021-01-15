U.S. Army Sgt. Travenio Robinson, logistics specialist with Headquarters & Headquarters Company, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, loads up equipment for the new Army Combat Fitness test in the Middle East.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2021 05:03
|Photo ID:
|6483699
|VIRIN:
|210115-Z-LS292-1004
|Resolution:
|3984x2656
|Size:
|4.53 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ACFT Preparation [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Stanford Toran, identified by DVIDS
