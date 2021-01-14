PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 14, 2021) U.S. Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), left, watch as the ship pulls alongside the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) for a fueling at sea Jan. 14, 2021. John Finn, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed fleet, with its approximate 50-70 ships and submarines, 140 aircraft, and 20,000 Sailors in the area of operations at any given time, 7th Fleet conducts forward-deployed naval operations in support of U.S. national interests throughout a free and open Indo-Pacific area of operations to foster maritime security, promote stability, and prevent conflict alongside 35 other maritime nations and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Waite)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2021 Date Posted: 01.16.2021 01:16 Photo ID: 6483624 VIRIN: 210114-N-SS350-1015 Resolution: 5513x3101 Size: 1.32 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 5 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Jason Waite, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.