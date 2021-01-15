Dover AFB begins COVID-19 vaccinations

Col. John Rockwell, 436th Medical Group chief of aerospace medicine, is administered the COVID-19 vaccine by Tech. Sgt. Juan Davila, 436th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron flight operational medicine noncommissioned officer in charge, Jan. 15, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. As the 436th Airlift Wing public health emergency officer, Rockwell was among the first Team Dover members who voluntarily received the vaccine and were identified as eligible in concurrence with Department of Defense guidance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

