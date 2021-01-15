Dover AFB begins COVID-19 vaccinations

Tech. Sgt. Juan Davila, 436th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron flight operational medicine noncommissioned officer in charge, prepares a single dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine Jan. 15, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Davila prepared syringes to be administered to the first Team Dover members who volunteered to receive the vaccine and were identified as eligible in concurrence with Department of Defense guidance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

