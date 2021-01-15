Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB begins COVID-19 vaccinations [Image 7 of 9]

    Dover AFB begins COVID-19 vaccinations

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Juan Davila, 436th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron flight operational medicine noncommissioned officer in charge, prepares a single dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine Jan. 15, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Davila prepared syringes to be administered to the first Team Dover members who volunteered to receive the vaccine and were identified as eligible in concurrence with Department of Defense guidance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    This work, Dover AFB begins COVID-19 vaccinations [Image 9 of 9], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS

    Airmen
    Dover AFB
    Air Mobility Command
    Vaccination
    436th Medical Group
    COVID-19

