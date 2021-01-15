Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWR BRINGS KARAOKE FOR THE TROOPS IN DJIBOUTI [Image 4 of 4]

    MWR BRINGS KARAOKE FOR THE TROOPS IN DJIBOUTI

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Robbi Ontae Nimmons of Saint Augustine, Fla. sings Unfaithful, by Rhianna, during the first on-base karaoke event post-COVID, Jan. 15, 2021. The event was held outside at the 11 Degrees North recreation center with COVID-safe measures in place. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWR BRINGS KARAOKE FOR THE TROOPS IN DJIBOUTI [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Djibouti
    Forward-deployed
    Camp Lemonnier
    MWR
    Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa
    VICECHINFO

