MWR BRINGS KARAOKE FOR THE TROOPS IN DJIBOUTI

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Robbi Ontae Nimmons of Saint Augustine, Fla. sings Unfaithful, by Rhianna, during the first on-base karaoke event post-COVID, Jan. 15, 2021. The event was held outside at the 11 Degrees North recreation center with COVID-safe measures in place. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

