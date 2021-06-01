Tech. Sgt. Casey Schroeder, 119th Logistics Readiness Squadron A Heavy Mobile equipment mechanic, changes an air filter on a 2.5 yard all terrain loader in the Vehicle Maintenance area of the North Dakota Air National Guard Base, Fargo, N.D., Jan. 6, 2021. Vehicle Maintenance is tasked with maintaining and repairing various types of passenger vehicles and heavy equipment on the base. They are preparing snow removal equipment for the winter season and in a constant state of keeping up with automotive technology. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David H. Lipp)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2021 Date Posted: 01.15.2021 14:36 Photo ID: 6482948 VIRIN: 210106-Z-WA217-1170 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 7.25 MB Location: FARGO, ND, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 119th Wing Vehicle Maintenance is Vital to Mission [Image 4 of 4], by CMSgt David Lipp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.