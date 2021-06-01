Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    119th Wing Vehicle Maintenance is Vital to Mission

    119th Wing Vehicle Maintenance is Vital to Mission

    FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2021

    Photo by Chief Master Sgt. David Lipp 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    Tech. Sgt. Casey Schroeder, a 119th Logistics Readiness Squadron heavy mobile equipment mechanic, checks fluids on a pickup in the vehicle maintenance are of the North Dakota Air National Guard Base, Fargo, N.D., Jan. 6, 2021. Vehicle Maintenance is tasked with maintaining and repairing various types of passenger vehicles and heavy equipment on the base. They are preparing snow removal equipment for the winter season and in a constant state of keeping up with automotive technology. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David H. Lipp)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 14:36
    Location: FARGO, ND, US 
    This work, 119th Wing Vehicle Maintenance is Vital to Mission, by CMSgt David Lipp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mechanic
    Vehicle Maintenance
    ANG
    North Dakota
    National Guard

