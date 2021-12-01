Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Virginia, DC leaders visit 116th IBCT Soldiers guarding nation’s capital

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Virginia National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 183rd Cavalry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Virginia National Guard, perform security duties Jan. 12, 2021, in Washington, D.C. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr)

    must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VNG Soldiers provide security in Washington D.C.
    Virginia, DC leaders visit 116th IBCT Soldiers guarding nation’s capital - Jan. 12, 2021
