U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 183rd Cavalry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Virginia National Guard, perform security duties Jan. 12, 2021, in Washington, D.C. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr)

Date Taken: 01.12.2021 Date Posted: 01.15.2021 Virginia, DC leaders visit 116th IBCT Soldiers guarding nation's capital [Image 3 of 3]