Idaho Army National Guard January Training

The training continues as a Black Hawk leaves the landing pad to make another go around and give other soldiers practice time to upload stretchers.



Soldiers from the Idaho Army National Guard Charlie Company, 2-116 Combined Arms Battalion (CAB) of the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team (CBCT) teamed up with soldiers from the 183rd Helicopter Assault Battalion on Gowen Field for weekend training exercises. Soldiers from the 2-116th received medical training in removing wounded soldiers from a field environment and air evacuated by helicopter. Soldiers learned techniques on how to secure a soldier in a carrier for air transport and provide safe evacuation. Medical personnel from the 168th MEDEVAC Detachment assisted soldiers in learning the safe and effective methods of caring for injured or wounded soldiers and to evacuate them under austere conditions.

