Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Idaho Army National Guard January Training [Image 17 of 19]

    Idaho Army National Guard January Training

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2021

    Photo by Thomas Alvarez 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    The training continues as a Black Hawk leaves the landing pad to make another go around and give other soldiers practice time to upload stretchers.

    Soldiers from the Idaho Army National Guard Charlie Company, 2-116 Combined Arms Battalion (CAB) of the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team (CBCT) teamed up with soldiers from the 183rd Helicopter Assault Battalion on Gowen Field for weekend training exercises. Soldiers from the 2-116th received medical training in removing wounded soldiers from a field environment and air evacuated by helicopter. Soldiers learned techniques on how to secure a soldier in a carrier for air transport and provide safe evacuation. Medical personnel from the 168th MEDEVAC Detachment assisted soldiers in learning the safe and effective methods of caring for injured or wounded soldiers and to evacuate them under austere conditions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 10:28
    Photo ID: 6482703
    VIRIN: 210109-Z-XK920-0809
    Resolution: 2700x1800
    Size: 3.34 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Idaho Army National Guard January Training [Image 19 of 19], by Thomas Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Idaho Army National Guard January Training
    Idaho Army National Guard January Training
    Idaho Army National Guard January Training
    Idaho Army National Guard January Training
    Idaho Army National Guard January Training
    Idaho Army National Guard January Training
    Idaho Army National Guard January Training
    Idaho Army National Guard January Training
    Idaho Army National Guard January Training
    Idaho Army National Guard January Training
    Idaho Army National Guard January Training
    Idaho Army National Guard January Training
    Idaho Army National Guard January Training
    Idaho Army National Guard January Training
    Idaho Army National Guard January Training
    Idaho Army National Guard January Training
    Idaho Army National Guard January Training
    Idaho Army National Guard January Training
    Idaho Army National Guard January Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army
    Idaho National Guard
    Idaho Army National Guard
    116th CBCT
    183rd Helicopter Assault Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT