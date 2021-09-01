In the cold, dense morning fog on Gowen Field, soldiers from the 1-183rd Helicopter Assault Battalion ready a UH-60 Black Hawk for the day's mission.



Soldiers from the Idaho Army National Guard Charlie Company, 2-116 Combined Arms Battalion (CAB) of the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team (CBCT) teamed up with soldiers from the 183rd Helicopter Assault Battalion on Gowen Field for weekend training exercises. Soldiers from the 2-116th received medical training in removing wounded soldiers from a field environment and air evacuated by helicopter. Soldiers learned techniques on how to secure a soldier in a carrier for air transport and provide safe evacuation. Medical personnel from the 168th MEDEVAC Detachment assisted soldiers in learning the safe and effective methods of caring for injured or wounded soldiers and to evacuate them under austere conditions.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2021 Date Posted: 01.15.2021 10:28 Photo ID: 6482696 VIRIN: 210109-Z-XK920-3882 Resolution: 2700x1800 Size: 2.22 MB Location: BOISE, ID, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Idaho Army National Guard January Training [Image 19 of 19], by Thomas Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.