Captain Dianna Wolfson took the helm Jan. 15 as the 110th commander of Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) and first female leader in its 253-year history.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2019
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2021 07:31
|Photo ID:
|6482642
|VIRIN:
|190125-O-YO710-210
|Resolution:
|2880x3600
|Size:
|4.53 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Captain Dianna Wolfson becomes 110th commander and first female leader of Norfolk Naval Shipyard, by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
