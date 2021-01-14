Ready, Relevant Learning Initiatives at CIWT

210114-N-XX139-0030 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Jan. 14, 2021) Rear Adm. Pete Garvin (center), commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), and NETC Force Master Chief Matthew Harris (right), receive an overview on the Center for Information Warfare Training’s (CIWT) development and training pipeline efforts for the Cyber Defense Analyst Basic, Host Analyst and Network Analysis Courses along with a Persistent Cyber Training Environment (PCTE) demonstration. The courses are being developed within the PCTE, a realistic training platform with variable conditions supporting standardized Joint Cyberspace Operations Forces individual training, team certification, and mission rehearsal that also provides the foundation for collective training exercises to increase readiness and lethality. Upon completion of the course development, CIWT will be the first schoolhouse to train students within PCTE, leading the way to improving cyber training for all military information warfare professionals. The overview and demonstration offered Garvin and Harris a preview on how content will be delivered and assessed, real-time analytics of student performance, the ability to remediate and tailor training content based on student performance, and aspects of the capstone event. Beyond significant cost and development time savings, the initiative will also revolutionize the way CIWT develops future information cyber warriors that will enable those professionals to successfully operate in some of the most technically challenging missions. This is another great example of CIWT’s training and development approaches for building a talented force through initiatives, such as Ready, Relevant Learning, which delivers the right training at the right time in the right way while also employing the most effective and sophisticated means available to train our force into skilled combat-ready warfighters who are both disciplined and tough. (U.S. Navy photo by Glenn Sircy)

Date Taken: 01.14.2021
Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US