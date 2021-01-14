Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mortar Marines | TRT Marines conduct 60mm mortar range [Image 17 of 17]

    Mortar Marines | TRT Marines conduct 60mm mortar range

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Ryan Harvey 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Gabriel Varela, native of Salinas, California, left, LCpl Owen Zelinskas, native of Goodyear, Arizona, center and Cpl. Donovan Hage, a native of Miami, Florida, all mortarmen with Tactical Readiness and Training Platoon (TRT), Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), take cover while a mortar is fired at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 14, 2021. Marines with TRT participated in a 60 millimeter mortar range to complete annual training requirements and maintain mission readiness. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Sebastian Aponte)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 05:20
    Photo ID: 6482543
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: GOODYEAR, AZ, US
    Hometown: MIAMI, FL, US
    Hometown: SALINAS, CA, US
    Okinawa
    Marines
    Infantry
    Mortarman
    3rd Marine Logistics Group
    Tactical Readiness and Training Platoon

