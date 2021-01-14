Mortar Marines | TRT Marines conduct 60mm mortar range

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Gabriel Varela, native of Salinas, California, left, LCpl Owen Zelinskas, native of Goodyear, Arizona, center and Cpl. Donovan Hage, a native of Miami, Florida, all mortarmen with Tactical Readiness and Training Platoon (TRT), Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), take cover while a mortar is fired at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 14, 2021. Marines with TRT participated in a 60 millimeter mortar range to complete annual training requirements and maintain mission readiness. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Sebastian Aponte)

