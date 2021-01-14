U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Gabriel Varela, native of Salinas, California, left, LCpl Owen Zelinskas, native of Goodyear, Arizona, center and Cpl. Donovan Hage, a native of Miami, Florida, all mortarmen with Tactical Readiness and Training Platoon (TRT), Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), take cover while a mortar is fired at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 14, 2021. Marines with TRT participated in a 60 millimeter mortar range to complete annual training requirements and maintain mission readiness. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Sebastian Aponte)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2021 05:20
|Photo ID:
|6482543
|VIRIN:
|210114-M-SX657-0342
|Resolution:
|2830x4281
|Size:
|7.21 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|GOODYEAR, AZ, US
|Hometown:
|MIAMI, FL, US
|Hometown:
|SALINAS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mortar Marines | TRT Marines conduct 60mm mortar range [Image 17 of 17], by Cpl Ryan Harvey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT