U.S. Marine Corps LCpl. Owen Zelinskas, a mortarman with Tactical Readiness and Training Platoon (TRT), Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), and native of Goodyear, Arizona, prepares mortar rounds before firing at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 14, 2021. Marines with TRT participated in a 60 millimeter mortar range to complete annual training requirements and maintain mission readiness. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Sebastian Aponte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2021 Date Posted: 01.15.2021 05:18 Photo ID: 6482540 VIRIN: 210114-M-SX657-0366 Resolution: 2607x3360 Size: 3.01 MB Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP Hometown: GOODYEAR, AZ, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mortar Marines | TRT Marines conduct 60mm mortar range [Image 17 of 17], by Cpl Ryan Harvey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.