CNO and MCPON visit Bahrain, meet with Bahrain Senior Leadership, Sailors

210113-N-XG173-1096 ARABIAN GULF (Jan. 13, 2020) Adm. Mike Gilday, chief of naval operations, left, and Cmdr. Robert Watts, commanding officer of the guided-missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53), visit the central control station in the Arabian Gulf, Jan. 13. John Paul Jones is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points critical to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aja Bleu Jackson)

