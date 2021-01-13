Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Nimitz Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 29 of 32]

    Nimitz Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

    ARABIAN SEA

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jose Madrigal 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    210113-N-ZR324-1039 NORTH ARABIAN SEA (Jan. 13, 2021) A Super Puma (EC-225) helicopter unloads cargo on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz, the flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jose Madrigal/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 22:06
    Photo ID: 6482342
    VIRIN: 210113-N-ZR324-1039
    Resolution: 2861x4006
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 32 of 32], by PO3 Jose Madrigal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nimitz Conducts Flyover
    Nimitz Conducts Flyover
    C-2 Greyhound Makes Arrested Landing
    An F/A-18E Super Hornet Launches Off Flight Deck
    USS Nimitz Prepares for Flight Operations
    E-2C Hawkeye Launches Off Flight Deck
    Pilot Conducts Preflight Checks
    An F/A-18C Hornet Makes Arrested Landing
    Aircraft Prepare For Takeoff
    Aircraft Takes off On Nimitz
    Aircraft Takes off Of Nimitz
    Aircraft Prepare For Takeoff
    Aircraft Takes off Of Nimitz
    Aircraft Taxis Across Flight Deck
    Aircraft Launches On Flight Deck
    Aircraft Taxis Across Flight Deck
    Nimitz Sailor Prepares Cookies
    Aircraft Prepares For Launch
    Nimitz Sailor Prepares Cookies
    Nimitz conducts flight operations
    Nimitz Sailor Prepares Cookies
    Nimitz conducts flight operations
    Nimitz conducts flight operations
    Nimitz Sailor Prepares Cookies
    E-2C Hawkeye Launches Off Flight Deck
    Nimitz conducts flight operations
    Nimitz conducts flight operations
    Nimitz Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea
    Nimitz Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea
    Nimitz conducts flight operations
    Nimitz Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea
    Nimitz Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAS
    Nimitz
    Aircraft
    Flight
    Air Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT