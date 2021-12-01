E-2C Hawkeye Launches Off Flight Deck

210112-N-NH257-1028 NORTH ARABIAN SEA (Jan. 12, 2021) An E-2C Hawkeye, from the "Sun Kings" of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 116, launches off the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz, the flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elliot Schaudt/Released)

