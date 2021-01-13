Nimitz Sailor Prepares Cookies

210113-N-EB640-1009 NORTH ARABIAN SEA (Jan. 13, 2021) Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Nichols from Clearwater, Fla., prepares cookies aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz, the flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Bryant Lang/Released)

