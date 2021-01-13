Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Nimitz conducts flight operations [Image 22 of 32]

    Nimitz conducts flight operations

    ARABIAN SEA

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charles DeParlier 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    210113-N-JX182-1076 NORTH ARABIAN SEA (Jan. 13, 2021) An F/A-18F Super Hornet, from the “Fighting Redcocks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22, sits on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) prior to launch. Nimitz, the flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charles DeParlier/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 22:00
    Photo ID: 6482332
    VIRIN: 210113-N-JX182-1076
    Resolution: 4635x3108
    Size: 834.77 KB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz conducts flight operations [Image 32 of 32], by PO3 Charles DeParlier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nimitz Conducts Flyover
    Nimitz Conducts Flyover
    C-2 Greyhound Makes Arrested Landing
    An F/A-18E Super Hornet Launches Off Flight Deck
    USS Nimitz Prepares for Flight Operations
    E-2C Hawkeye Launches Off Flight Deck
    Pilot Conducts Preflight Checks
    An F/A-18C Hornet Makes Arrested Landing
    Aircraft Prepare For Takeoff
    Aircraft Takes off On Nimitz
    Aircraft Takes off Of Nimitz
    Aircraft Prepare For Takeoff
    Aircraft Takes off Of Nimitz
    Aircraft Taxis Across Flight Deck
    Aircraft Launches On Flight Deck
    Aircraft Taxis Across Flight Deck
    Nimitz Sailor Prepares Cookies
    Aircraft Prepares For Launch
    Nimitz Sailor Prepares Cookies
    Nimitz conducts flight operations
    Nimitz Sailor Prepares Cookies
    Nimitz conducts flight operations
    Nimitz conducts flight operations
    Nimitz Sailor Prepares Cookies
    E-2C Hawkeye Launches Off Flight Deck
    Nimitz conducts flight operations
    Nimitz conducts flight operations
    Nimitz Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea
    Nimitz Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea
    Nimitz conducts flight operations
    Nimitz Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea
    Nimitz Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ocean
    Nimitz
    underway
    aircraft carrier
    USS Nimitz CVN 68
    68

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT