Soldiers from the Minnesota National Guard’s Pine City-based B Troop, 1-94th Cavalry Squadron are providing support to local law enforcement in Washington D.C. for the 59th Presidential Inauguration. Up to 15,000 Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen from across the Nation have been authorized to provide security, communications, medical evacuation and other support to civilian authorities.(Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2021 17:25
|Photo ID:
|6482166
|VIRIN:
|210114-Z-DY230-4209
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|7.75 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE FALLS, MN, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 26 of 26], by SGT Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
