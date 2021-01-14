Soldiers from the Minnesota National Guard’s Pine City-based B Troop, 1-94th Cavalry Squadron are providing support to local law enforcement in Washington D.C. for the 59th Presidential Inauguration. Up to 15,000 Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen from across the Nation have been authorized to provide security, communications, medical evacuation and other support to civilian authorities. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2021 Date Posted: 01.14.2021 17:25 Photo ID: 6482164 VIRIN: 210114-Z-DY230-4193 Resolution: 4559x3039 Size: 4.61 MB Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 26 of 26], by SGT Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.