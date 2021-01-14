182nd Security Forces Squadron mobilizes to Washington, D.C., Jan. 14, 2021, for presidential inauguration support

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jacob Moushon, a security forces specialist with the 182nd Security Forces Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, answers questions from the media at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Ill., Jan. 14, 2021. Moushon, along with additional security forces members, traveled to Washington, D.C., to provide security support for the 59th U.S. presidential inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pagan)

