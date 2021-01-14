Security forces specialists with the 182nd Security Forces Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, prepare to board a C-130H Hercules aircraft at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Ill., Jan. 14, 2021. The Air National Guardsmen traveled to Washington, D.C., to provide support for the 59th U.S. presidential inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pagan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2021 Date Posted: 01.14.2021 16:23 Photo ID: 6482070 VIRIN: 210114-Z-WT190-1047 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 2.49 MB Location: PEORIA, IL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 182nd Security Forces Squadron mobilizes to Washington, D.C., Jan. 14, 2021, for presidential inauguration support [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Joseph Pagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.