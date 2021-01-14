Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    182nd Security Forces Squadron mobilizes to Washington, D.C., Jan. 14, 2021, for presidential inauguration support [Image 4 of 8]

    182nd Security Forces Squadron mobilizes to Washington, D.C., Jan. 14, 2021, for presidential inauguration support

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pagan 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    Security forces specialists with the 182nd Security Forces Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, prepare to board a C-130H Hercules aircraft at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Ill., Jan. 14, 2021. The Air National Guardsmen traveled to Washington, D.C., to provide support for the 59th U.S. presidential inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pagan)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 16:23
    Photo ID: 6482069
    VIRIN: 210114-Z-WT190-1057
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: PEORIA, IL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 182nd Security Forces Squadron mobilizes to Washington, D.C., Jan. 14, 2021, for presidential inauguration support [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Joseph Pagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    presidential inauguration
    Air Force
    182nd Airlift Wing
    182nd Security Forces Squadron

