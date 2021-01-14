Airmen with the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, guide equipment onto a C-130H Hercules aircraft at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Ill., Jan. 14, 2021. The equipment was airlifted to Washington, D.C., with 182nd Security Forces Squadron specialists supporting the 59th U.S. presidential inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pagan)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2021 16:23
|Photo ID:
|6482066
|VIRIN:
|210114-Z-WT190-1019
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|3.96 MB
|Location:
|PEORIA, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 182nd Security Forces Squadron mobilizes to Washington, D.C., Jan. 14, 2021, for presidential inauguration support [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Joseph Pagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
