NC1 Deguzman reenlistment ceremony

210114-N-WF272-1005 READING, Pa. (Jan. 14, 2021) Navy Counselor 1st Class Lawrence Deguzman, right, from Colorado Springs, Co., assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, is temporarily discharged from the Navy prior to taking an oath of enlistment given by his uncle, retired U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andres Gutierrez, reenlisting officer, during a reenlistment ceremony held at Reading Public Museum, Reading, Pa. Deguzman reenlisted for five more years in the Navy. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

