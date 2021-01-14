Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NC1 Deguzman reenlistment ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    NC1 Deguzman reenlistment ceremony

    READING, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Diana Quinlan  

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

    210114-N-WF272-1005 READING, Pa. (Jan. 14, 2021) Navy Counselor 1st Class Lawrence Deguzman, right, from Colorado Springs, Co., assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, is temporarily discharged from the Navy prior to taking an oath of enlistment given by his uncle, retired U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andres Gutierrez, reenlisting officer, during a reenlistment ceremony held at Reading Public Museum, Reading, Pa. Deguzman reenlisted for five more years in the Navy. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 14:55
    Photo ID: 6481853
    VIRIN: 210114-N-WF272-1005
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: READING, PA, US 
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NC1 Deguzman reenlistment ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NC1 Deguzman reenlistment ceremony
    NC1 Deguzman reenlistment ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    reenlistment
    Philadelphia
    navy recruiters
    recruiting
    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT