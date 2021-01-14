Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210114-N-TE695-0002 NEWPORT, R.I. (Jan. 14, 2021) OTCN staff conducts advanced fire fighting training [Image 2 of 2]

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Darwin Lam 

    Naval Service Training Command

    Damage Controlman 1st Class Conrado B. Rios, a technical trainer assigned to Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, provides orientation of simulated ship compartments to staff members during the advanced fire training course, Jan 14. OTCN offers four officer training programs at Naval Station Newport, including Officer Candidate School, Officer Development School, the Limited Duty Officer and Chief Warrant Officer Academy, and the Naval Science Institute. (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210114-N-TE695-0002 NEWPORT, R.I. (Jan. 14, 2021) OTCN staff conducts advanced fire fighting training [Image 2 of 2], by Darwin Lam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Newport
    Officer Training Command
    OTCN
    Conrado Rios
    Advanced Fire Fighting

