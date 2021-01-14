210114-N-TE695-0002 NEWPORT, R.I. (Jan. 14, 2021) OTCN staff conducts advanced fire fighting training

Damage Controlman 1st Class Conrado B. Rios, a technical trainer assigned to Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, provides orientation of simulated ship compartments to staff members during the advanced fire training course, Jan 14. OTCN offers four officer training programs at Naval Station Newport, including Officer Candidate School, Officer Development School, the Limited Duty Officer and Chief Warrant Officer Academy, and the Naval Science Institute. (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam)

