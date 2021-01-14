210114-N-TE695-0001 NEWPORT, R.I. (Jan. 14, 2021) OTCN staff conducts advanced fire fighting training

Senior Chief Aviation Electrician’s Mate Hubbard R. Gravlee, a Recruit Division Commander (RDC) assigned to Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, ignites a cutting rod with a portable exothermic cutting unit (PECU) during the advanced fire training course, Jan 14. OTCN offers four officer training programs at Naval Station Newport, including Officer Candidate School, Officer Development School, the Limited Duty Officer and Chief Warrant Officer Academy, and the Naval Science Institute. (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam)

