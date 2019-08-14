Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    DLA Aviation-Jacksonville named EEO Organization of the Year [Image 1 of 2]

    DLA Aviation-Jacksonville named EEO Organization of the Year

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2019

    Photo by Catherine Hopkins 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Defense Logistics Agency Aviation-Jacksonville employees pose for a group photo showing unity and comradery with the F-14 Tomcat in the background March 2019 on Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo Courtesy Fleet Readiness Center Southeast)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2019
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 14:59
    Photo ID: 6481845
    VIRIN: 190301-D-D0441-1001
    Resolution: 640x360
    Size: 143.47 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Aviation-Jacksonville named EEO Organization of the Year [Image 2 of 2], by Catherine Hopkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DLA Aviation-Jacksonville named EEO Organization of the Year
    DLA Aviation-Jacksonville named EEO Organization of the Year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DLA Aviation-Jacksonville named EEO Organization of the Year

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    People and Culture
    DLA Aviation-Jacksonville
    EEO Awards
    Annual DLA Recognition Awards program
    Achievement in Equal Employment Opportunity by an Organization

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT