USS Florida Sponsors Blood Drive onboard Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, GA

KINGS BAY, Ga. (Jan. 13, 2021) Sonar Technician (Submarines) 2nd Class Jason Slocum, assigned to the Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Florida (Blue) (SSGN 728) participates in the Armed Services Blood Program (ASBP) held onboard Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia, Jan. 13. The blood drive was hosted by USS Florida (Blue) in conjunction with the Kendrick Memorial Blood Center. ASBP provides quality blood products for service members, veterans and their families in both peace and war. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ashley Berumen

