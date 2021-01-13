Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Florida Sponsors Blood Drive onboard Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, GA

    USS Florida Sponsors Blood Drive onboard Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, GA

    KINGS BAY, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ashley Berumen 

    Commander, Submarine Group Ten

    KINGS BAY, Ga. (Jan. 13, 2021) Machinst's Mate (Nuclear) 2nd Class Brandon Paig, assigned to the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Wyoming (Blue) (SSBN 742) participates in the Armed Services Blood Program (ASBP) held onboard Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia, Jan. 13. The blood drive was hosted by USS Florida (Blue) in conjunction with the Kendrick Memorial Blood Center. ASBP provides quality blood products for service members, veterans and their families in both peace and war. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ashley Berumen

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Florida Sponsors Blood Drive onboard Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, GA [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Ashley Berumen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

