Image: This simulated image of the SoftWare for Optimization of Radiation Detectors (SWORD) illustrates a detected radiation dispersal device inside a vehicle crossing the San Ysidro, California Port of Entry’s radiation portal monitor. SWORD, developed at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, is an integrated software package that offers an interface to radiation transport codes, allowing users to design and optimize radiation detectors, which results in the faster development and evaluation of radiation detection equipment. (Graphic illustration by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory)

