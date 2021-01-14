Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SoftWare for Optimization of Radiation Detectors

    SoftWare for Optimization of Radiation Detectors

    UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Photo by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory 

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    Image: This simulated image of the SoftWare for Optimization of Radiation Detectors (SWORD) illustrates a detected radiation dispersal device inside a vehicle crossing the San Ysidro, California Port of Entry’s radiation portal monitor. SWORD, developed at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, is an integrated software package that offers an interface to radiation transport codes, allowing users to design and optimize radiation detectors, which results in the faster development and evaluation of radiation detection equipment. (Graphic illustration by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 13:24
    Photo ID: 6481735
    VIRIN: 200114-N-NO204-001
    Resolution: 4152x4183
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SoftWare for Optimization of Radiation Detectors, by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SWORD 7: Optimizing Radiation Detection for Homeland Security, DoD

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SWORD
    NRL
    Nuclear Detection
    Geant4 limitations
    LLNL Fission Library

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT