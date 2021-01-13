National Guard Soldiers and Airmen support local and federal officers in Washington

U.S. Soldiers with the New Jersey National Guard take the oath of office to serve with Capitol Police in the Visitor Center at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 13, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

