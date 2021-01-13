National Guard Soldiers and Airmen support local and federal officers in Washington

National Guard Soldiers rest between shifts in the Visitor Center in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 13, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht

